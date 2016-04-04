Dr. Jennifer Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Wagner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baytown, TX. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Dr. Wagner works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery1677 W Baker Rd Ste 1701, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (281) 427-7400
-
2
Saint Vincent's Orthopedics2700 10th Ave S Ste 200, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-7838
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wagner?
Very skilled surgeon. Returned my finger back to a normal functioning pain free digit!
About Dr. Jennifer Wagner, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1356504674
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.