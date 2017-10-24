See All Oncologists in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Jennifer Wagmiller, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jennifer Wagmiller, MD

Oncology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Wagmiller, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Wagmiller works at Saint Barnabas Cancer Center in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Barnabas Cancer Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 322-2807
  2. 2
    Saint Barnabas Cancer Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 833-1505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Bone Marrow Biopsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Wagmiller?

Oct 24, 2017
Always cheerful, optimistic, and knowledgeable. She is very reassuring, also.
Maryann zecca in Bridgewater — Oct 24, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jennifer Wagmiller, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Wagmiller, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wagmiller to family and friends

Dr. Wagmiller's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Wagmiller

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Wagmiller, MD.

About Dr. Jennifer Wagmiller, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 23 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649289364
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Wagmiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagmiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wagmiller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wagmiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wagmiller works at Saint Barnabas Cancer Center in Livingston, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Wagmiller’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagmiller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagmiller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagmiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagmiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jennifer Wagmiller, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.