Dr. Jennifer Vittorio, MD
Dr. Jennifer Vittorio, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Nyp Morgan Stanley Childrens Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
About Dr. Jennifer Vittorio, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285880450
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED|Georgetown University|Georgetown University
- Pediatric Gastroenterology, Pediatric Transplant Hepatology and Pediatrics
