See All Podiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM

Podiatry
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Van works at Temple University's Foot & Ankle Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Siavash Rostami, DPM
Dr. Siavash Rostami, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM
Dr. Ann Anderson, DPM
10 (428)
View Profile
Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM
Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM
8 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Center City Office
    148 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 777-5808
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Temple University's Foot & Ankle Institute
    3223 N Broad St Ste 150, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 777-5808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Van?

    Oct 19, 2022
    Dr. Van is a great doctor, she took great care of me throughout my entire surgery journey. From the operating room to our final follow-up appointment, Dr. Van has been consistent in her sense of care, empathy, and attention to my needs as a patient. High recommend her to all looking for a top-notch, down to earth therapist.
    Peter A. — Oct 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Van to family and friends

    Dr. Van's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Van

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM.

    About Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013228832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van works at Temple University's Foot & Ankle Institute in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Van’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Van. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jennifer Van, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.