Overview

Dr. Jennifer Vallelungo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Vallelungo works at McComiskey & Cangelosi in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.