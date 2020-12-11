Overview

Dr. Jennifer Unger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Unger works at ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Appleton in Appleton, WI with other offices in Oshkosh, WI, Oak Creek, WI and Racine, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.