Dr. Jennifer Unger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Unger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Unger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Dr. Unger works at
Locations
-
1
ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Appleton2500 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 726-3329Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Valley Eye Associates719 Doctors Ct, Oshkosh, WI 54901 Directions (920) 235-0066Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Pinnacle Cataract & Laser Institute4648 W Spencer St, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 739-4361
-
4
Oak Creek Office7001 S Howell Ave Ste 300, Oak Creek, WI 53154 Directions (414) 570-2020
-
5
Racine Office1 Main St, Racine, WI 53403 Directions (262) 358-6909
-
6
Business Office2635 4 Mile Rd Unit 44703, Racine, WI 53404 Directions (414) 570-2020
-
7
Valley Eye Associates21 Park Pl, Appleton, WI 54914 Directions (920) 739-4361Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Unger?
I had my first meeting with Dr. Jennifer Unger on 12/10/2020. She was very friendly and put me at ease immediately. I was referred to her by my regular eye doctor, Dr. Joseph Stradel, for ocular hypertension and concerns regarding Glaucoma. Dr. Unger ran some tests and addressed several issues, including the ocular hypertension. She assured me that at this time, no laser surgery would be necessary, and suggested that we meet again in 6 months to once again check things should conditions worsen, or call her immediately if I had any concerns. I left feeling much better about the situation and feel that I am in good hands with Dr. Unger.
About Dr. Jennifer Unger, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1598836736
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Saint Luke's Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- San Francisco State University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Unger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Unger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Unger works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.