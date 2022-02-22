Dr. Ukwu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Ukwu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Ukwu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX.
Dr. Ukwu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pearland10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 413-6610
-
2
Mh Urgent Care Telfair1227 Museum Square Dr Ste A, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 265-8125
-
3
Physicians At Sugar Creek An Affiliate of Memorial Hermann14023 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 325-4100
-
4
Memorial Southeast Emergency Physicians Llp11800 Astoria Blvd, Houston, TX 77089 Directions (281) 929-6100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ukwu?
Caring and knowledgeable
About Dr. Jennifer Ukwu, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1316324452
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ukwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ukwu works at
Dr. Ukwu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ukwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ukwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ukwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.