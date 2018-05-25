Overview

Dr. Jennifer Ui, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Fairview Hospital.



Dr. Ui works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.