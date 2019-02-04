See All Pediatric Emergency Medicine Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD

Pediatric Emergency Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Tucker works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 04, 2019
Dr. Tucker has now seen two of my children in the emergency room for the same condition-ten years apart. She was very quick to look at key symptoms and accurately diagnose the problem (even though they were very different with each child). I remembered her well after so many years because of her wonderful personality. Dr. Tucker is an outstanding professional who never loses sight of the fact that her patients are children. She most definitely answered her calling!
— Feb 04, 2019
About Dr. Jennifer Tucker, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 25 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1114038148
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

