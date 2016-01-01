Dr. Jennifer Tuazon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuazon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Tuazon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Tuazon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Santo Tomas University (Philippines) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Tuazon works at
Locations
Nephrology Hypertension Practice of the Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Tuazon, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1275708109
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Santo Tomas University (Philippines)
- Nephrology
Dr. Tuazon speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
