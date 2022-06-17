See All Dermatologists in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Jennifer Tromberg, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Jennifer Tromberg, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Tromberg works at Dermatologic Sgy Ctrl VA in Charlottesville, VA with other offices in Waynesboro, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatologic Surgery of Central Va Plc
    902 E Jefferson St Ste 201, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 979-7700
    1151 13th St # 201, Waynesboro, VA 22980 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 979-7700

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Acne
  View other providers who treat Cancer
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Thank you Dr. Tromberg and nurses Kay, Casey, Susan, and others whose names I've forgotten, for taking good care of me.
    RB — Jun 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Tromberg, MD

    Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    15 years of experience
    English, French and Spanish
    1659562841
    Education & Certifications

    Arkansas Skin Cancer Center
    University Of Virginia, Department Of Dermatology
    University Of Texas Medical Branch-Austin
    University of Florida
    Wellesley College
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
