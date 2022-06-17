Dr. Jennifer Tromberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tromberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Tromberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Tromberg, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Locations
Dermatologic Surgery of Central Va Plc902 E Jefferson St Ste 201, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Directions (434) 979-7700
- 2 1151 13th St # 201, Waynesboro, VA 22980 Directions (434) 979-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you Dr. Tromberg and nurses Kay, Casey, Susan, and others whose names I've forgotten, for taking good care of me.
About Dr. Jennifer Tromberg, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Arkansas Skin Cancer Center
- University Of Virginia, Department Of Dermatology
- University Of Texas Medical Branch-Austin
- University of Florida
- Wellesley College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Tromberg speaks French and Spanish.
