Dr. Jennifer Trinh, MD

Pediatrics
4 (2)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jennifer Trinh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dorchester, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Trinh works at Dorchester House Multi-Svc Center in Dorchester, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dothouse Health
    1353 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122 (617) 288-3230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
Dermatitis
Enteritis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Swine Flu
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    May 17, 2017
    We really love Dr. Trinh! Her willingness to put the patient first is a high priority for us, so thank you Dr. Trinh for your dedication to being the best pediatrician around!
    David — May 17, 2017
    About Dr. Jennifer Trinh, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225379803
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Trinh works at Dorchester House Multi-Svc Center in Dorchester, MA. View the full address on Dr. Trinh's profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

