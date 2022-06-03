Dr. Jennifer Treusch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treusch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Treusch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Treusch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Locations
Jennifer Treusch MD2101 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 396-4413
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Treusch has been my Doctor for over a year now and I wish I had her all the years I had seen previous doctors. She listens carefully, asks in depth questions and really cares about you as a person. She got me off of medication that frankly wasn't working as well as it should and put me on medication that A) worked better B) had less dangerous side effects and C) as a bonus helped the nerve pain that was adding to my insomnia issues. I can't say enough about how much I love this Doctor and would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Jennifer Treusch, MD
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, German
- 1992075675
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treusch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Treusch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treusch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treusch has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Function Testing and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treusch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Treusch speaks German.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Treusch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treusch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treusch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treusch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.