Overview

Dr. Jennifer Treusch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.



Dr. Treusch works at Samantha Frembgen DO PLLC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Function Testing and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.