Dr. Jennifer Trauscht-Van Horn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Trauscht-Van Horn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Trauscht-Van Horn works at
Locations
University of Utah50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-2995
Pm&r Counseling30 N 1900 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-7092
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Trauscht-Van Horn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trauscht-Van Horn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trauscht-Van Horn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trauscht-Van Horn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trauscht-Van Horn has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Chlamydia Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trauscht-Van Horn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trauscht-Van Horn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trauscht-Van Horn.
