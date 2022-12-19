Dr. Jennifer Totten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Totten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Totten, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Totten, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Locations
Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Satellite Office1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 302, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (724) 941-3020
Southwest Gastroenterology Associates / Main Office80 Landings Dr, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 941-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
100% better than my last experience for the same procedure.
About Dr. Jennifer Totten, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Totten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Totten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Totten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Totten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Totten.
