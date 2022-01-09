See All Otologists / Neurotologists in Roswell, GA
Dr. Jennifer Tirino, MD

Neurotology
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jennifer Tirino, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Tirino works at NORTH FULTON ANESTHESIA ASSOC in Roswell, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
    3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076
    WellStar Medical Group ENT
    1360 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 201, Roswell, GA 30076
    Northside Plastic Surgery
    1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 320, Cumming, GA 30041

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 09, 2022
    Dr. Tirino has treated me for two plus years now. I consider myself so lucky to have found her. She is professional, introspective to your medical issues at hand, timely and caring. Her kindness and empathy exemplify a pursuit of excellence. I highly recommend Dr. Tirino and her services to anyone seeking support, counsel toward healing or advice. Five stars, she should have 10 stars if there were such a measure of providing care.
    Hank Richardson — Jan 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jennifer Tirino, MD

    Neurotology
    26 years of experience
    English
    1215928239
    Education & Certifications

    Jackson Memorial Hospital
    UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
    University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Neurotology and Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Tirino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tirino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tirino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tirino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tirino has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tirino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Tirino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tirino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tirino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tirino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

