Dr. Jennifer Tirino, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Wellstar North Fulton Hospital3000 Hospital Blvd, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-3361
WellStar Medical Group ENT1360 Upper Hembree Rd Ste 201, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-3361
Northside Plastic Surgery1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 320, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 475-3361
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Dr. Tirino has treated me for two plus years now. I consider myself so lucky to have found her. She is professional, introspective to your medical issues at hand, timely and caring. Her kindness and empathy exemplify a pursuit of excellence. I highly recommend Dr. Tirino and her services to anyone seeking support, counsel toward healing or advice. Five stars, she should have 10 stars if there were such a measure of providing care.
- Neurotology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215928239
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
