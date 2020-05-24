Dr. Jennifer Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Genesis Prime Care5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 614-3003Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is my gynecologist and she's awesome! She always listens to me and has sound, professional advice. She performed my hysterectomy flawlessly. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Jennifer Thompson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- The University Of Texas At Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
