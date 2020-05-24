Overview

Dr. Jennifer Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Thompson works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.