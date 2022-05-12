Dr. Jennifer Tharp, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Tharp, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Tharp, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in O Fallon, MO.
Dr. Tharp works at
Locations
-
1
Creative Smiles at WingHaven3011 Winghaven Blvd, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 213-3640Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tharp?
I really like Creative Smiles very much. The staff is awesome and the office itself is very nice. Everything they do and use is on the cutting edge. Dr. Tharp is really great. Super personable. She really puts me at ease. I am so happy I found this office.
About Dr. Jennifer Tharp, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1558341925
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tharp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tharp accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tharp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tharp works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tharp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tharp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.