Dr. Jennifer Tatalovich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Tatalovich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Tatalovich works at
Center for Pelvic Health100 Covey Dr Ste 205, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (629) 219-5750
Heritage Medical Associates1622 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 228-9342Monday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Williamson Medical Center
In February, 2020, I had surgery and Dr. Tatslovick was my doctor. I would totally recommend her. She is caring not to say extremely professional. I feel very lucky that she was my doctor.
About Dr. Jennifer Tatalovich, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124226477
- Lac & Usc Women's and Children's Hospital
- Lac &amp; Usc Women's &amp; Children's Hospital|Lac &amp; Usc Women's and Children's Hospital
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine|University Of Southern California Keck School Of Medicine
