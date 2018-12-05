See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Tareco works at RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group
    766 US Highway 202/206 Ste 1, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 274-0292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tareco?

Dec 05, 2018
nice front office
— Dec 05, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tareco to family and friends

Dr. Tareco's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tareco

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD.

About Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184626327
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
Fellowship
Internship
  • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Internship
Medical Education
  • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tareco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tareco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tareco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tareco works at RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Tareco’s profile.

Dr. Tareco has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tareco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tareco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tareco.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tareco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tareco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.