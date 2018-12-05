Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tareco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group766 US Highway 202/206 Ste 1, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 274-0292
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
nice front office
About Dr. Jennifer Tareco, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184626327
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tareco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tareco has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tareco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tareco speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tareco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tareco.
