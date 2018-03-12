Dr. Jennifer Tanio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Tanio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Tanio, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Cardio Grnspng10755 Falls Rd Ste 340, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 550-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is on top of her game. Professional and takes great care with listening to the patient and being accurate with her review of their medical record. Her accurate diagnosis of my husbands heart condition ( this being the first time she had seen him) sent him immediately to the hospital where his life was saved. She was cool, calm, and collected. Without alarming us, she called ahead to the hospital , so he was seen immediately for a test which confirmed what she suspected .
About Dr. Jennifer Tanio, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1639100373
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanio has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.