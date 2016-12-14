Overview

Dr. Jennifer Szurgot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Szurgot works at Pinehurst Medical Clinic Inc in Pinehurst, NC with other offices in Southern Pines, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.