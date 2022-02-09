Dr. Jennifer Szmanda, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szmanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Szmanda, DO
Dr. Jennifer Szmanda, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Neenah, WI.
Dr. Szmanda works at
ThedaCare Physicians Pediatrics Neenah640 Deerwood Ave, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4837Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After years at another clinic, our daughter took our granddaughter to see Dr Szmanda. Since birth, we had been trying to get a diagnosis, as she was always sick. No one could find the answer. She went to see Dr Szmanda on a Tuesday, and she said she would find the answer to her lengthy medical problems. By Friday, she had her diagnosis of probable celiac disease, which everyone else missed. That was several years ago, and our granddaughter hasn't been sick like that since! Dr Szmanda will be in our prayers daily forever.
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1023404621
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Dr. Szmanda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szmanda accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szmanda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Szmanda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szmanda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szmanda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szmanda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.