Dr. Swenski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Swenski, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Swenski, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA.
Dr. Swenski works at
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Obgyn - Scranton (suite 2a)748 Quincy Ave Ste 2A, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 961-0851
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Family Medicine - Avoca822 McAlpine St Ste 6, Avoca, PA 18641 Directions (570) 414-1080
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 961-0851
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I've been with Dr Swenski about a year now. I cannot say enough good things about her. She was extremely thoughtful thought my miscarriage and pregnancy. I trust her completely.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669794707
