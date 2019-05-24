See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sweet, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Sweet works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Neurostimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-3192
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Uh Ahuja Medical Center
    3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 593-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Neurostimulation
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 24, 2019
    The day I walked into Dr. Sweets office I could feel the warmth. She is very passionate about the field she is in. I had been diagnosed with nerve neuropathy from the waste down. She suggested that the stimulator would help me immensely. I decided to have the procedure done and I have no regrets. I now have my life back. She is the best. You won't regret your decision to have her as your physician. Yolanda D. Jackson of Warrensville Heights, Ohio
    About Dr. Jennifer Sweet, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790011229
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Sweet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweet has seen patients for Neurostimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sweet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

