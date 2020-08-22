Dr. Jennifer Swearingen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swearingen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Swearingen, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Swearingen, MD is a Dermatologist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Locations
Novi Dermatology44000 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 103, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 946-4787Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Swearingen on and off for acne for about 6 years. She has always been so helpful and knowledgeable about what to try next if something wasn’t working for my acne. My face has never been as clear as it is today! She is so kind and always cares about what’s going on in my life. She’s thorough and is willing to answer any questions I may have. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Jennifer Swearingen, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043320187
Education & Certifications
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swearingen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swearingen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swearingen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swearingen has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swearingen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Swearingen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swearingen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swearingen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swearingen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.