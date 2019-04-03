Overview

Dr. Jennifer Swaringen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Swaringen works at Alexander Orthopaedic Associates in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL and Palm Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.