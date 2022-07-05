Overview

Dr. Jennifer Su, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.



Dr. Su works at Jefferson City OBGYN in Jefferson City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.