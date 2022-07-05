Dr. Jennifer Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Su, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Su, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Capital Region Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Locations
Jefferson City Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.2712 Plaza Dr, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 893-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Region Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Su for over 22 years and I cannot imagine seeing anyone else. She is compassionate, caring, and genuinely seems to care about her patients. She is always quick to help with any questions that I may come up with and helpful with her answers.
About Dr. Jennifer Su, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Dr. Su has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
