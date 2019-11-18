Dr. Stroble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Stroble, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Stroble, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Smh Physician Services Inc5350 University Pkwy Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 917-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Stroble for more than 12 years and find her to be very thorough and caring. She correctly diagnosed a skin problem I had right away after I had seen many other doctors over several years. Her staff is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Jennifer Stroble, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stroble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stroble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stroble has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stroble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stroble speaks Arabic.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Stroble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stroble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stroble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stroble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.