Dr. Jennifer Stern, MD

Neurology
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jennifer Stern, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Stern works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Neurology
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(3)
Jul 22, 2018
Dr. Stern is an excellent Doctor. She is caring and I have complete confidence in her. After a series of tests she explained the cause of my symptoms and worked with me to provide a course of treatment.
Phillip — Jul 22, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jennifer Stern, MD

  Neurology
  17 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1326218157
Education & Certifications

  NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
  Clinical Neurophysiology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Stern works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Stern’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

