Dr. Jennifer Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Stein, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Stein works at
Locations
NYU Dermatologic Associates222 E 41st St Fl 16, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stein is very thorough and gives me plenty of time. She answers all of my concerns and I would recommend her medical care to anyone looking for a good, professional and informed dermatologist.
About Dr. Jennifer Stein, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1700909603
Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stein accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stein works at
Dr. Stein has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.
