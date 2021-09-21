Dr. Jennifer Staud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Staud, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Staud, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Locations
UT Southwestern Las Colinas6121 N State Highway 161 Ste 200, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (469) 647-4040
Shelley B. Ramos M.d.p.a.701 Tuscan Dr Ste 200, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 401-3200
UT Southwestern Medical Center5939 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 8, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is a caring doctor!
About Dr. Jennifer Staud, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
