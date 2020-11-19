Dr. Jennifer St John, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. St John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer St John, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer St John, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. St John works at
Locations
Baylor Scott & White Endocrinology Specialists - McKinney5236 W University Dr, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 800-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. St. John took the time to inform me on my thyroid cancer and future treatment plan. She answered all my questions and concerns with genuine empathy. Her nurse, Bri, was kind and helpful. The office/check in staff was very busy, but worked in a well managed way. I am thankful to have made this connection in order to feel comfortable moving forward.
About Dr. Jennifer St John, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1861789828
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Florida
- Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. St John has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. St John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. St John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. St John works at
Dr. St John has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. St John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. St John. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. St John.
