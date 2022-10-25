Overview

Dr. Jennifer Spanier-Stiasny, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Spanier-Stiasny works at Illinois Gastroenterology Group in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.