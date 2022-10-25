Dr. Spanier-Stiasny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Spanier-Stiasny, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Spanier-Stiasny, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Evanston Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Locations
Lake Shore Gastroenterology20 Tower Ct Ste C, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 244-2960
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Spanier-Stiasny, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235341587
Education & Certifications
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spanier-Stiasny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spanier-Stiasny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spanier-Stiasny has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spanier-Stiasny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spanier-Stiasny speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Spanier-Stiasny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spanier-Stiasny.
