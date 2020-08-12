Overview

Dr. Jennifer Souza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Attleboro, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital, Norwood Hospital and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Souza works at Family Medicine Associates of South Attleboro PC in Attleboro, MA with other offices in North Attleboro, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.