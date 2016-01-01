See All Dermatologists in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD is a dermatologist in Santa Ana, CA. Dr. Soung completed a residency at University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital. She currently practices at Southern California Dermatology, Santa Ana, CA. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Dermatology, Inc
    1125 E 17th St Ste W248, Santa Ana, CA 92701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 547-5151

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Warts
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Premera Blue Cross
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 17 years of experience
  • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
  • Female
  • 1346408226
Education & Certifications

  • Mt Sinai School Of Med
  • University of California UC Irvine Douglas Hospital
  • V A Greater Healthcare - Los Angeles
  • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
  • BROWN UNIVERSITY
Patient Satisfaction

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jennifer Soung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Soung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Soung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Soung has seen patients for Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

Dr. Soung speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Soung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soung.

