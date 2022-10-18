Dr. Jennifer Sosnowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosnowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sosnowski, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Sosnowski, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.
Locations
MVP Medical Care7312 E Deer Valley Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 588-7787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She discovered and cared about all my issues. She is an absolute good angel on earth. I did her 6 month program and found myself mentally emotionally and physically healthier than I have EVER been. I am 60.
About Dr. Jennifer Sosnowski, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1922052612
Education & Certifications
- U Ariz
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosnowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosnowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosnowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosnowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.