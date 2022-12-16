Dr. Jennifer Soo Hoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo Hoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Soo Hoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Soo Hoo, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Maternal-Fetal Medicine (68th Street, J-130)525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I receive a knee injection twice a year. Dr Soohoo's "magic hands" nab the target site in just the right way, and my knee has felt more comfortable for months. Have had this procedure several years, with other practitioners at excellent institutions, but she is the BEST. Top it off with knowledge, good listening, kindness and care...wonderful dr
About Dr. Jennifer Soo Hoo, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1003159674
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soo Hoo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soo Hoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soo Hoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soo Hoo has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soo Hoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo Hoo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo Hoo.
