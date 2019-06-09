Dr. Jennifer Sohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Sohn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Sohn works at
Locations
Southview Medical Group, P.C.833 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 300, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 918-4075Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sohn is amazing! She is caring, knowledgeable and truly concerned for her patients. She always makes time to answer all of my questions and always goes over my plan of care. I am so glad I found Dr. Sohn and highly recommend her. Only thing that’s a little aggravating is when you call the office. You never get a real person and it takes a while to receive a call back
About Dr. Jennifer Sohn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1467665646
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.