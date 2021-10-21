Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sobol, DO is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Sobol works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.