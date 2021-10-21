See All Urologists in Saint Clair Shores, MI
Dr. Jennifer Sobol, DO

Urology
4.4 (31)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Sobol, DO is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Sobol works at Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C. in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Troy, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 624-9900
  2. 2
    Michigan Institute of Urology
    130 Town Center Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 740-0670
  3. 3
    Michigan Institute of Urology PC
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2000, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 624-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Electrical Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Female Urinary Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubovaginal Sling Chevron Icon
Scrotal Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 21, 2021
    Dr Sobol is a great doctor but the wait time is horrible after the pandemic hit. You have to wait 3 hours to see her.
    — Oct 21, 2021
    About Dr. Jennifer Sobol, DO

    • Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1558326926
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Botsford General Hospital
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jennifer Sobol, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sobol has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sobol accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sobol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sobol has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobol.

