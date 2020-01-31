Dr. Jennifer Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Smith, MD
Dr. Jennifer Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Vicki L. Rager Colon MD1 Wyoming St Ste 3120, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-5665
- Miami Valley Hospital
Absolutely love her, would recommend her. She make sure to spend time with each patient and not rush. She is relaxed and calm very friendly. She delivered my son. I had to have an emergency dnc after his birth do to complications she made me feel at ease.
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
