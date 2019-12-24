Overview

Dr. Jennifer Smith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Consultants In Womens Hlthcare in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.