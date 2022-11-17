Dr. Slagus has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Slagus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Slagus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
Women's Health Professionals48 Route 25A Ste 207, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 862-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Obstetrical Gynecological Specialties PC2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 10A, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 751-0934
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Slagus is a great physician She always listens to my concerns and provides valuable options/solutions to address them. She is also okay with just listening, even when I decide not to pursue any changes or additional treatment. I have recommended her to many of my friends because finding a good gynecologist is hard.
About Dr. Jennifer Slagus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1023428455
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO / SCHOOL OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slagus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slagus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Slagus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slagus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slagus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slagus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.