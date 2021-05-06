Dr. Jennifer Sivitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Sivitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Sivitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Sivitz works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (973) 577-4160Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 577-4160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sivitz?
Dr. Sivitz was recommended to me by a very trusted friend for my son. She is absolutely amazing. My son has aspergers syndrome and she was completely amazing with him and he always feels so comfortable with her. Her bedside manner, her knowledge and expertise and her ability to connect with patients is beyond expectation.
About Dr. Jennifer Sivitz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1023096450
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center (New York)
- New York Medical College
- Cornell
- Obesity Medicine and Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivitz works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.