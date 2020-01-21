Dr. Jennifer Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Singer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 200 Medical Plaza Way Ste 165, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-7502
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She turned things around for my child and discovered a non-urological issue that years of doctors and hospitals all missed. Plus she manages her bladder issues better than anyone else. And she will call you back and spend as much time as you need on the phone!! She also puts her patients first and advocates for them.
About Dr. Jennifer Singer, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1992725170
Education & Certifications
- Baylor-Texas Children's Hospital Pediatric Urology Fellowship
- UCLA
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Clinical Pathology, Pediatric Urology and Urology
