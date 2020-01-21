See All Pediatric Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jennifer Singer, MD

Pediatric Urology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jennifer Singer, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    200 Medical Plaza Way Ste 165, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-7502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 21, 2020
    She turned things around for my child and discovered a non-urological issue that years of doctors and hospitals all missed. Plus she manages her bladder issues better than anyone else. And she will call you back and spend as much time as you need on the phone!! She also puts her patients first and advocates for them.
    Jan 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jennifer Singer, MD
    About Dr. Jennifer Singer, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992725170
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor-Texas Children's Hospital Pediatric Urology Fellowship
    Internship
    • UCLA
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Pathology, Pediatric Urology and Urology
