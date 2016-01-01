Dr. Siddle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Siddle, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Siddle, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1000 Park Forty Plz, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 677-0101
Family Psychiatry and Psychology Associates P.A.1400 Crescent Green Ste 120, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 233-4131
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Siddle, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
