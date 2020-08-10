Dr. Sicignano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennifer Sicignano, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Sicignano, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Locations
Marmor Gloria821 Franklin Ave Ste 302, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 512-1015
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jen is our 3rd psychiatrist because my daughter did not like the first two. We travel from Queens to see her. My daughter loves her and is now seeing her for therapy as well as medication. I email her between sessions and she is very responsive and willing to work hand-in-hand with me.
About Dr. Jennifer Sicignano, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sicignano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sicignano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sicignano.
