Dr. Jennifer Shum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Shum, MD
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Shum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Shum works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Bayside Multispecialty4402 Francis Lewis Blvd, Flushing, NY 11361 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shum?
About Dr. Jennifer Shum, MD
- Neurology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1124361886
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shum works at
Dr. Shum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.