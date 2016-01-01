Dr. Jennifer Shuemaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shuemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Shuemaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Shuemaker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Shuemaker works at
Locations
1
Southern Kentucky Nephrology Associates PSC720 2nd Ave Ste 301, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 449-3115
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jennifer Shuemaker, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1174784466
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Dr. Shuemaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shuemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shuemaker has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shuemaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shuemaker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shuemaker.
