Dr. Jennifer Shuemaker, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Shuemaker works at Southern Kentucky Nephrology Associates PSC in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.