Dr. Jennifer Shroff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jennifer Shroff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
UT Physicians Multispecialty - Bellaire Station6500 West Loop S Ste 200F, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 572-8122
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
one word for Dr Shroff is COMPASSION towards her patients --she listen and give you answers. i always leave her office a smile. She finds the solutions to your issues... i had and still recommend her to my family and friends
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Shroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shroff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shroff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.